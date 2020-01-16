This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Second day of traffic disruption expected in Dublin as farmers continue tractor protest

Dozens of tractors returned to blockade streets around Leinster House yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 16 Jan 2020, 8:34 AM
1 hour ago 5,911 Views 22 Comments
Tractors blockade part of St Stephen's Green
Image: Conor McCrave/TheJournal.ie
Tractors blockade part of St Stephen's Green
Tractors blockade part of St Stephen's Green
Image: Conor McCrave/TheJournal.ie

DUBLIN IS SET for a second consecutive day of traffic disruption in the city centre as farmers continue a protest in the area around Leinster House and St Stephen’s Green.

Dozens of tractors returned to the city yesterday as farmers demonstrated against the price they are paid for beef.

The organisers of the protest, the Individual Farmers of Ireland, are critical of the deal reached with the government over beef prices last year after weeks of demonstrations by farmers during the summer. 

The farmers also criticised the Beef Task Force and accused politicians of not listening to the farming community when they voice their concerns.

This morning, road closures remain in place on Kildare Street, Molesworth Street, Merrion Square West, South, and East, St Stephen’s Green North and East, and Merrion Street Upper.

Motorists are also advised that Cuffe St is closed at the Wexford Street junction, and that eastbound traffic on Kevin Street is being diverted along New Bride Street. 

The protest is also expected to cause disruption on the main roads into Dublin city centre, and commuters are advised to use public transport. 

Bus Éireann and Dublin Bus have warned that a number of services in the city are affected, and commuters are advised to check both companies’ websites for more information.

With reporting from Conor McCrave.

