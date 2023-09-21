Transport Minister says overhaul of Dublin city centre roads is not about restricting access

DUBLIN CITY CENTRE is a “special place, let’s not lose it,” Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has told The Journal, who said the new overhaul of city centre roads will “revitalise” the capital.

Speaking to reporters in New York today, the minister said it is time to take the “leap” towards a better system for Dublin.

Transport officials have devised a draft plan aimed at reducing traffic congestion caused by through-traffic, which will see private vehicle traffic on the North and South Quays no longer being allowed to drive along Bachelor’s Walk and Aston Quay, with access restricted to buses, taxis, cyclists and pedestrians.

Pearse Street from Westland Row to Sandwith Street would become a two-way road. The left-hand turn onto Pearse Street for traffic travelling north along Westland Row would be restricted to public transport and cyclists, with a new right-hand turn created for general traffic at that junction.

A public consultation on the major redesign has been opened.

Dublin “needs real change”, said Ryan, adding that the new plans will help “transform” the city and make it a ”safer, cleaner and more attractive place” to visit and to live in

The minister said about 60% of the traffic that goes through the city centre is through traffic.

“So I suppose that’s the question? Is Pearse Street, Tara Street, the Quays, are they motorways or are they places which we are really, really proud of, these beautiful city centre streets. And I think it’s the latter,” said the minister.

He said the plan would not be forced on local authorities, stating that anyone who disagrees with the plan, who makes a submission, will be listened to. Ryan said tweaks could be made to the plan also.

“We’re not looking to restrict access,” he said, adding that it is still important that goods and people can come and go.

Political Correspondent Christina Finn reporting from New York