Thursday 6 June, 2019
Buses diverted as over 1,000 people turn out for Dublin city centre Trump protest

Various groups taking exception to the US President have turned out in force at Parnell Square.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 6:35 PM
GARDAÍ ARE DIRECTING traffic at Parnell Square East as more than 1,000 people are currently in attendance to demonstrate against the visit of US President Donald Trump to Ireland.

The president himself may be staying in Clare for the duration of his stay here, but the infamous baby balloon that bears his name is currently at the scene of the protest which began earlier this evening at the Garden of Remembrance.

download (47) Source: Stephen McDermott/TheJournal.ie

A number of TDs joined the hundreds at the demonstration, with attendees taking aim at various policies and stances Trump has taken during his presidency.

Several hundred were also in attendance at protests in Shannon yesterday, where Trump arrived with his wife Melania in the afternoon. 

Groups that attended these protests included the Extinction Rebellion Clare, Futureproof Clare, the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), Gaza Action Ireland, the Peace and Neutrality Alliance, the Irish Anti-War Movement, Veterans for Peace, and Galway Alliance Against War.

Gardaí said that due to today’s protest in Dublin, the Parnell Square East southbound lane has been closed, with buses currently being diverted down Gardiner Row and Denmark Street.

The US President is due to leave his Doonbeg hotel tomorrow following his two-day stay. 

More as we get it…

