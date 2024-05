TWELVE PEOPLE WERE were injured on a flight to Dublin due to turbulence.

Emergency services were assisting at Dublin Airport this afternoon after six passengers and six crew reported injuries after the plane they were flying on experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.

Qatar Airways flight QR007 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly just before 1pm.

“The aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department,” Dublin Airport said in a statement.

The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff.

A garda spokesperson said:

“Gardaí and Emergency services have been alerted and are currently attending to a medical emergency on board a flight which landed at Dublin Airport this afternoon.”

On Tuesday, a flight from London to Singapore had to make an emergency landing in the Thai capital of Bangkok due to the severe turbulence in which a 73-year-old British man died.

Some 104 people were injured on the Boeing 777-300ER plane, which was carrying 211 passengers and 18 crew.