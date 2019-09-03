Dublin people are being asked to test water quality across the city using free kits

PEOPLE IN DUBLIN are being encouraged to test water samples in rivers, canals, lakes and streams across the county as part of a European event later this month.

Free water testing kits will be posted to people who register for the first Dublin WaterBlitz taking place from 20 to 23 September.

This is a water monitoring survey taking place in different parts of Europe. The Dublin City University Water Institute is partnering with Earthwatch for the event.

To test the water, people can use any vessel such as a bucket or a plastic bottle. They are advised to tie a string around the container, throw it into the body of water they are testing and take out when full.

A plastic device is then used to squeeze out a small portion of this water.

When this has been filled, people can shake the tube which should change the colour of the water. A colour guide will be included in the kit to indicate the nitrate and phosphate levels of the sample.

These results are then logged onto the Freshwater Watch app. Director of the DCU Water Institute Fiona Regan advised logging these results from the location you are testing.

Each kit can be used to test one water sample. Two kits will be sent to all those who register before the deadline on 15 September. The test should only take a few minutes to complete.

The initiative was launched in DCU yesterday by Met Éireann Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack and Head of Climatology and Observations Seamus Walsh.

“We’re fortunate here in Ireland that we have an abundance of rainfall and clean fresh water, and we want to keep it that way,” said Cusack at the launch. “Everyone has a responsibility to ensure our water remains clean and healthy.”

DCU Water Institute is a research and education initiative working across different faculties in the university.

WaterBlitz is taking place this Autumn across different areas including the UK, Luxembourg and Paris. A report will be compiled from the collected data to give a picture of waterways across different parts of Europe.

The survey aims to directly compare water quality data collected at the same time in different areas across Europe. This is the first event of its type in Dublin.