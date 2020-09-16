Paschal Donohoe urges Dubliners travelling out of the county for a wedding to 'reconsider and not do it'

FINANCE MINISTER PASCHAL Donohoe has urged people in Dublin to “reconsider” leaving the capital for a wedding, urging them to think of the consequences of Covid-19 spreading at such an event.

Along with the rest of the country, Dublin is at Level 2 of the government’s new Covid-19 plan but is also subject to “additional measures” given the high incidence of the virus in the county.

As part of these additional measures Dubliners are encouraged to limit travel outside the region, if possible.

Asked on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland what this means for people in Dublin who may be travelling to elsewhere in Ireland for a holiday, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said people should “use their own discretion”.

“We are asking those who are living in Dublin to use their discretion and I of course am very conscious of the consequences of that guidance, but we are doing that because of our strong determination to contain this disease,” he said.

Asked if travelling to a wedding outside of Dublin was something people living in the capital should do, Donohoe said they should “reconsider” their plans.

“Well I very regrettably have to advise those who will be planning to leave Dublin to attend such a wedding to reconsider that and not do it,” he said.

The minister added that this is because a wedding is a celebratory occasion and not one where people should be worried about spreading Covid-19.

I absolutely understand how important and life-changing a good wedding day is. I absolutely appreciate that. But a wedding ceremony is meant to be about sharing hope for a better future. Getting family together to celebrate a wonderful day.

“And I’d ask all to consider how we could feel about a wedding if we then found out in a number of days or weeks time that the wedding turned into a place in which a disease was spread.”