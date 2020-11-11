17 iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up in December for Christmas

SEVENTEEN SITES AROUND Dublin will be lit up and illuminated throughout December in the lead up to Christmas.

In its third year, the Winter Lights project will see four new locations being added to the list – the Mater Hospital, Capital Dock, the Jeanie Johnston Ship and CHQ Triumphal Arch.

Smithfield will also be getting an enhanced display this year, featuring photos of frontline workers to thank them for their contribution in helping to keep the city running.

All 17 locations will be lit up from the first week in December until the end of the month.

Dublin City Council Culture Company is working with community groups and artists across the city to create four new artworks for the project.

The groups, made up of community organisations and individuals who have taken part in Culture Company programmes throughout the year, are working with artists to create their own artworks inspired by themes of community, hope, resilience, Christmas past and Dublin in winter.

Their winter scenes and messages will animate this year’s lights at Samuel Beckett Bridge, Civic Offices at Wood Quay, City Hall and the Mater Hospital.

The eco-friendly lights display will feature 157,800 low power LEDs, 100 tonnes of equipment and 15,780 metres of cable.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Dublin is always a special place at Christmas time,” Lord Mayor Hazel Chu said.

“There is no doubt Christmas 2020 will be different to previous years but that doesn’t mean it will be any less magical,” she said.

“Winter Lights is becoming an important part of the Christmas tradition and personally I can’t wait to see some of Dublin’s most iconic buildings all lit up and sparkling. I think this year more than ever we all need a bit of Christmas cheer.”