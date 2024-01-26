Dublin woman accused of faking her death sent forward for trial

A DUBLIN WOMAN ACCUSED of faking her death with bogus medical reports and perverting the course of justice has been sent forward for trial.

Mother of one Amy McAuley, 34, now living at Connagh, Fethard-On-Sea, Co. Wexford, was arrested in June and given €500 bail.

It follows an investigation by the Pearse Street Garda station detective unit. The proceedings resumed at Dublin District Court today when Detective Garda Des Rogers served the books of evidence on her.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment at a higher level with broader sentencing powers.

Judge Paula Murphy granted return for trial orders, sending McAuley forward to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where she will face her next hearing in February.

She must notify the prosecution if she intended to use an alibi in her defence and has been granted legal aid.

She has been accused of perverting the course of justice in an indictable offence in Dublin on 23 January, 2023, and at Pearse Street Garda station on 30 May last year.

The other charges alleged she had registered her date of death as December 26, 2022, and had obtained death certificates in the Irish and English versions of her name.

Advertisement

She was accused of one theft and six offences for using false instruments to induce another person to omit or provide some service.

She allegedly used a false doctor’s medical certificate in the name of Amy McAuley on 8 May, 2022, at Pearse Street Garda station.

She was accused of using a false death notification form in the name of Amy McAuley on 19 January, 2023, at Wexford Co. Council and in the name of Amy Nic Amhlaoibh at the Civil Registration Service at Mill Yard Lane, in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford on 23 February, 2023.

She was charged over a fake Rotunda Hospital medical report on November 23 last year.

At her first hearing on 24 June, Detective Garda Rogers gave evidence that he arrested Ms McAuley in Fethard-On-Sea the previous day. He had alleged the accused let on to be her sister to have herself declared dead on December 26 last.

A death certificate was issued, and there was also a death notice, the court heard.

She was also declared dead under the Irish version of her name, married and moved to Wexford, living under a different name, it was claimed.

Detective Garda Rogers said she was accused of using forged documents, and the contested bail hearing was told she allegedly used a different name and contacted various agencies as her sister about the death.

Ms McAuley has been allowed legal aid after her solicitor described her as “not a woman of any means”. She had also surrendered her travel documents.

The woman, who has yet to indicate a plea, must sign three days a week at her local garda station. She had to provide gardai with a phone contact number, notify them of any address change, and not apply for new travel documents.