Bornean orangutan Sibu was 45 years old. Dublin Zoo
Jungle VIP

Dublin Zoo announce the death of 'iconic' 45-year-old orangutan Sibu

The male Bornean orangutan had been at the zoo for 40 years.
1 hour ago

DUBLIN ZOO HAS announced that Sibu, its “iconic” Bornean orangutan, has died.

In a statement, the zoo said staff are devastated by the loss of the 45-year-old male, who arrived at the zoo when he was five. 

“He was gentle, caring and highly intelligent, forming strong bonds with the keepers who cared for him,” a spokesperson said.

They said Sibu had been showing symptoms consistent with an age-related cardiac and respiratory condition for the last few weeks.

As his ongoing condition deteriorated, an in-depth assessment was carried out to determine what further medical management he needed. 

During the assessment, Dublin Zoo’s veterinarians and a multidisciplinary team of specialists confirmed that Sibu had progressive cardiac disease.

“However, we are sad to report that Sibu passed away during this procedure,” the spokesperson continued.

“His absence will be felt by the whole team, and undoubtedly by the millions of visitors who were fortunate enough to see him over the years.”

The zoo is now waiting for the results of a post-mortem report.

