Dublin Zoo reopens its doors with families excited to 'have a new experience'

QUEUES HAVE FORMED outside Dublin Zoo as it reopened its doors for the first time this year.

Parents of young children have expressed their excitement to break up the usual routine and bring their families to see the animals, some for the first time.

The zoo opened its doors with reduced capacity at 9.30am. Tickets went on sale last week, to high demand. They are only available online and not at the gate of the zoo.

A one-way system is in place along with hand sanitising stations and signs reminding people about social distancing and hygiene.

Parents Gus and Eva said their child has been to the zoo once, but he’s now at “the perfect age where he can walk and he knows the names of them”.

Eva said they were looking forward to “being able to have a new experience”.

Martin and Clodagh were visiting today to celebrate their daughter’s third birthday, which was “fortuitous” to fall today.

They said they accidentally booked tickets for today and Wednesday after the zoo’s website crashed when booking.

“We have three kids under five, so if it goes wrong at least we have a backup day,” Clodagh said.

One of their children said she was mostly looking forward to seeing the hippos and the monkeys.

Ailbhe and Keith were visiting today with their son Aidan who is turning two on Wednesday.

Ailbhe said they were “quite happy” to get tickets today as they had previously booked the week off work.

Keith said Aidan is “still in creche so he still has things to do there”, but their free time before now has consisted of “a lot of playgrounds, and all that”.

Aidan is excited to see the lions and the monkeys.

Kerry Flanagan and Garreth were there with their son Oisin who is two. They were looking forward to breaking up their routines after weeks of lockdown.

“You just have to get a bit more original, don’t you? We’ve gone on lots of walks and know our local area very well,” Kerry said.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer