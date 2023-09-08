Dublin’s new safety action plan to target prolific young offenders and roll out community wardens

DUBLIN’S NEW NORTH Inner City safety action plan will see community safety wardens patrolling Wolfe Tone Square and O’Connoll Street.

The plan, which Justice Minister Helen McEntee will launch today, will also see new programmes provided for young prolific offenders who are engaging in violent criminal behaviour.

The HSE, Tusla, Department of Justice and An Garda Síochána will also be tasked with extending drug outreach programmes to the under 18s.

McEntee established the Local Community Safety Partnerships (LCSPs) in 2020 with of three pilot schemes set up in Longford, Waterford and Dublin’s North Inner City.

The action plan report due to be launched today, comes after weeks of crime in the city centre being put under the spotlight.

The report notes that despite Garda operations around the city centre, “there remains a prevailing narrative that the North Inner City is unsafe”.

Safety wardens

One idea contained in the report is the decision to establish a pilot Community Safety Warden Scheme.

The scheme will operate in tow pilot areas: Wolfe Tone Square and surrounding streets and O’Connell Street. Wardens will work to provide an “increasing feeling of safety and act as an additional opportunity to observe and report issues of concern for anti-social behaviour”.

DublinTown BID is the lead Partner and principal employer of the wardens.

The report also touches on safety for ethnic minorities in the city centre, stating that community partnership groups will continue to remain vigilant to issues of safety that may negatively impact on minority groups practicing their faith and sharing their culture.

It notes that there is a need to “promote positive and progressive narratives based on intercultural principles and respect” in Dublin’s inner city.

‘Fake news and polarising debates’

“In a time of fake news, polarising debates, and dividing discourse the LCSP will remain vigilant and challenge rumours or stories that might be true or false, which, if based on a racial stereotype may become harmful and undermine the safety and feelings of safety of those of an ethnic minority living and/or visiting the North Inner City,” the report states.

“New Communities, people applying for international protection IPAs, and those fleeing war in their home country of Ukraine are emerging issues for the LCSP,” it adds.

Under key priority areas, the action plan includes measures to tackle anti-social behaviour and drug dealing as well as broader actions to improve feelings of community safety, such as integration of new cultures into the area, improved supports for families and increased awareness around issues like domestic violence.

Anti-social ‘hot spots’

These include having a continued strong Garda presence in the public spaces identified as ‘hot spots’ for anti-social behaviour and drug dealing, as well as regular audits being carried out of streetscapes such as – lighting, cleanliness and maintenance.

Dublin City Council will also be tasked with reviewing and refreshing infrastructure of key commercial streets, prioritising O’Connell Street, Talbot Street, Moore Street and Capel Street.

The HSE is also set to provide health bus to promote positive health interventions such as vaccinations and tackling obesity, with the action plan also outlining increasing the number of after school places for children.

“The north inner city is a wonderful part of Dublin, and indeed our country. It has brilliant communities – families with roots going back generations, as well as new arrivals making the area their home. It has fantastic schools and colleges.

“It has the commercial heart of our city centre, bringing so many of us in to shop and do businesses every day. And O’Connell Street, the historic main street of our capital city, is also at the heart of this area.

“There are of course challenges too, and I want to ensure that those living and working and living in our capital, and those who visit the city, are safe and feel safe,” McEntee said about the plan.

“This is our new policy on community safety, and it is one we will be rolling out across the country next year,” she said.