Man arrested for €650,000 worth of benzodiazepines in Dundalk has been released

A MAN ARRESTED in connected with the seizure of €650,000 worth of suspected benzodiazepine tablets in Dundalk has been released without charge.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

During a search Thursday evening Gardaí from the Dundalk District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Bellewsbridge Road area of Dundalk, County Louth.

Gardaí discovered a number of black bin bags which contained suspected benzodiazepine tablets with an estimated value of €650,000, pending analysis.

The driver of this vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and he was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí said investigations are continuing into the seizure.