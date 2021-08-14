Man arrested for €650,000 worth of benzodiazepines in Dundalk has been released

A MAN ARRESTED in connected with the seizure of €650,000 worth of suspected benzodiazepine tablets in Dundalk has been released without charge.
A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
During a search Thursday evening Gardaí from the Dundalk District Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Bellewsbridge Road area of Dundalk, County Louth.
Gardaí discovered a number of black bin bags which contained suspected benzodiazepine tablets with an estimated value of €650,000, pending analysis.
The driver of this vehicle, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and he was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardaí said investigations are continuing into the seizure.
