Dublin: 10 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to drop royal branding after ending official duties

The couple said on Wednesday that their lives as working royals will end on 31 March.

By Press Association Friday 21 Feb 2020, 9:53 PM
25 minutes ago 3,804 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5017507
Image: PA
Image: PA

PRINCE HARRY AND Meghan Markle will no longer use the word royal as part of their branding, a spokeswoman for the couple has confirmed.

The couple said on Wednesday that their lives as working royals will end on 31 March when they stop representing the Queen and become “financially independent”.

They are set to embark on a new chapter in North America, but sources have stressed they “will be in the United Kingdom regularly” and retain the same charitable goals supporting causes from the Commonwealth to mental health.

A spokeswoman for the couple revealed today that they would drop their royal branding from 1 April.

“While the duke and duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” she said.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020.”

The pair will attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on 9 March, likely to be their last official appearance as working members of the monarchy.

