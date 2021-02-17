#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Prince Philip admitted to hospital after feeling unwell

He was taken to hospital on the advice of his doctor and a palace statement said it was a “precautionary measure”.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 2:24 PM
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

PRINCE PHILIP, THE Duke Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said.

Philip (99) who received a Covid-19 jab in January, was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London yesterday. 

A palace spokesman said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

Press Association

