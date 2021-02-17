Prince Philip admitted to hospital after feeling unwell

PRINCE PHILIP, THE Duke Edinburgh has been admitted to hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said.
Philip (99) who received a Covid-19 jab in January, was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital in London yesterday.
He was taken to hospital on the advice of his doctor and a palace statement said it was a “precautionary measure”.
A palace spokesman said: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.
“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.
“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”
