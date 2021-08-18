Man dies after being taken from water in Dún Laoghaire

A MAN HAS died after being recovered from the water in Dún Laoghaire, Dublin, yesterday evening.
Gardaí and emergency services attended and the man, who was in his 40s, was recovered from the water. He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A post mortem is due to take place. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
