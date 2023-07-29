Hundreds attend rally in Dún Laoghaire in support of asylum seekers

HUNDREDS OF PEOPLE have attended a rally in Dún Laoghaire in south Dublin in support of asylum seekers.

The rally – organised by the Dún Laoghaire Welcomes group – kicked off this afternoon at 1pm at the People’s Park in Dún Laoghaire.

It was planned in response to recent protests in the nearby area of Ballybrack against housing for refugees and international protection applicants.

Multiple arrests have been made in Ballybrack in recent days linked to the protests.

Earlier this week, a rock was thrown through the family home of local Councillor Hugh Lewis with a note telling him to “stop supporting” refugees. The councillor no longer lives in the property, where his father resides alone.

Videos and images on social media show a crowd marching through Dún Laoghaire today.

Some demonstrators held placards which read: “Say no to hate and fear. Yes to humanity and respect”. The crowd chanted “Refugees are welcome here” and other slogans.

Advertisement

Speaking at the rally, Councillor Hugh Lewis said it was important for people to stand together.

“I just want to echo the point and appeal to people that are protesting. We understand that people have questions,” he said.

I’m not in the Government, the Government made a bags of a lot of things and the truth is they’ve treated the same people on the housing list that are angry with the same contempt that they’ve treated asylum seekers. So we need to make people understand that.

People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett also spoke at the rally, and musician Christy Moore was in attendance.

Ahead of the rally, spokesperson for the Dún Laoghaire Welcomes coalition Gregor Kerr said in a statement:

“We cannot and will not let fear, hate and intimidation win in our community.

“We need to build united campaigns to fight homelessness and to fight for better public services, and at the same time extend solidarity and compassion to those arriving here fleeing persecution,” Kerr said.

We need to build unity in our community and not let scaremongering and scapegoating be used to divide us.

Further protests against housing asylum seekers are expected this evening in Ballybrack.

With reporting from Lauren Boland