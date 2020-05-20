Gardaí conduct patrols at Dun Laoghaire's 40 Foot and Sutton beach as good weather draws crowds

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN patrolled beauty spots in the capital after hundreds descended on the areas due to the good weather.

The 40 Foot in Dun Laoghaire, as well as Burrow Beach in Sutton, were thronged with people, many not respecting the two metre social distancing protocols, according to locals.

Residents in both areas have described an increase in footfall to the beauty spots since Phase One of the restriction easing began on Monday.

In the two days since the barriers have been removed, the 40 Foot has already been recognised as a major area where social distancing protocols are being broken. Anytime I look out a window, I almost always see groups of people ignoring guidelines. The beaches should be reclosed. https://t.co/lSbCTKT97h — Conor Slattery (@ConorWSlattery) May 20, 2020 Source: Conor Slattery /Twitter

Officers confirmed they had conducted patrols of the areas.

A spokeswoman said: “A number of patrols were carried out in the areas today whereby members of the public were advised on, and adhered to, public health guidelines.”

The garda helicopters have also been deployed and have been scouting a number of different locations where it is possible that large gatherings are taking place.

Large parks, as well as local beauty spots, are also being put under surveillance by the helicopters.

If a gathering is seen, the information is then passed to the officers on the ground who will work to disperse those who are flouting the regulations.

The helicopters were also used as part of Operation Fanacht, a garda initiative which was targeting those disregarding public health warnings over the Easter break.