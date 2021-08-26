Gardaí probe arson attack on Dundalk house

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into an arson attack in Louth overnight.

The incident happened in the Rockfiled Manor area of Dundalk at around 2am this morning.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services. No injuries were reported during this incident although the house was significantly damaged.

The scene was preserved for technical examination by local scenes of crime officers. No arrests have been made at this time.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for anyone with information to come forward.

“In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any person that was in the vicinity of Hoey’s Lane between 1am and 2am and Mill Lane between 1:50am and 3am and observed a silver saloon car to make contact with them.”

Any road users that may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.