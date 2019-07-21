One person 'seriously injured' after car reportedly drives into crowd at Dundalk cemetery

ONE PERSON HAS been seriously injured after a car reportedly drove into a crowd of people at a cemetery in Co Louth.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Dowdallshill in Dundalk, where a number of people were injured following what gardaí are describing as a “traffic collision” at around 4pm today.

One person, whose gender is currently unknown, was seriously injured while a number of other people also received minor injuries.

Local radio station LMFM is reporting that the incident happened during the annual Blessing of the Grave ceremony in the cemetery.

Footage on social media also showed emergency services at the scene in the cemetery and organisers calling for the assistance of gardaí.

A garda spokesman said that investigations are still at an initial stage, but added that no further information about the incident is currently available.