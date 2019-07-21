This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 21 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One person 'seriously injured' after car reportedly drives into crowd at Dundalk cemetery

It is understood the incident happened during the annual Blessing of the Grave ceremony.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 4:59 PM
1 hour ago 24,270 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4733630

ONE PERSON HAS been seriously injured after a car reportedly drove into a crowd of people at a cemetery in Co Louth.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident in St Patrick’s Cemetery in Dowdallshill in Dundalk, where a number of people were injured following what gardaí are describing as a “traffic collision” at around 4pm today.

One person, whose gender is currently unknown, was seriously injured while a number of other people also received minor injuries.

Local radio station LMFM is reporting that the incident happened during the annual Blessing of the Grave ceremony in the cemetery.

Footage on social media also showed emergency services at the scene in the cemetery and organisers calling for the assistance of gardaí.

A garda spokesman said that investigations are still at an initial stage, but added that no further information about the incident is currently available.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie