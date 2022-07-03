Man accused of Dundalk shooting remanded in custody

A MAN HAS appeared in court charged in connection with a shooting in Dundalk in which a man in his 30s was injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

Pauric Kelly (27) of Cedarwood Park, Cox’s Demesne, Dundalk appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court charged with assault causing harm to a man at a house in Oliver Plunkett Park, Dundalk, as well as the reckless discharge of a firearm at the same address on the same date.

Garda Jennifer Carroll who gave evidence of arresting the accused at 5.25pm on Saturday evening told Judge Michelle Finan that the accused made no reply to either of the charges.

Defence solicitor Barry Callan said there was no application being made for bail for his client at this time.

Judge Finan remanded the accused on consent to appear before Dundalk District Court on Wednesday.