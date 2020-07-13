This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 July, 2020
Four men in their 20s arrested over house fire in Dundalk

The house in Clontygora Court was significantly damaged in the incident earlier this month.

By Press Association Monday 13 Jul 2020, 1:42 PM
The incident happened in Clontygora Court in Dundalk
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in connection with a house fire in Co Louth.

Gardaí investigating the criminal damage arrested the men, all aged in their 20s, this morning.

Two of the men are currently detained at Dundalk Garda Station, while the other two men are detained at Drogheda Garda Station.

The house in Clontygora Court in Dundalk caught fire after residents in the surrounding area reportedly heard a loud bang on 5 July.

The five occupants of the house were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries to persons was reported and the fire was extinguished by local fire services.

The house was significantly damaged during the incident. The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the areas of Clontygara Court and Hoey’s Lane between 3am and 4am to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388 400.

