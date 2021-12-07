Investigations underway into the alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk on Saturday

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are currently seeking witnesses as part of an investigation into the alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk last Saturday.

At approximately 8.30pm on Saturday, December 5th, Gardaí received reports that alleged a firearm had been discharged in Muirheavnamor, Dundalk.

There were no injuries, but a house was damaged during the incident.

There have been no arrests made at present.

Gardaí are currently appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, in particular anyone who was in the Villas 2 and Drive 1 areas of Muirheavnamor and Tom Bellew Avenue.

Road users with camera footage are also asked to make this available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9288 400, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations remain ongoing.