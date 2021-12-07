#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 7 December 2021
Advertisement

Investigations underway into the alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk on Saturday

The incident took place in Muirheavnamor, Dundalk

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 7 Dec 2021, 5:14 PM
1 hour ago 4,153 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5622913
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Derick Hudson

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are currently seeking witnesses as part of an investigation into the alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk last Saturday.

At approximately 8.30pm on Saturday, December 5th, Gardaí received reports that alleged a firearm had been discharged in Muirheavnamor, Dundalk.

There were no injuries, but a house was damaged during the incident.

There have been no arrests made at present.

Gardaí are currently appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward, in particular anyone who was in the Villas 2 and Drive 1 areas of Muirheavnamor and Tom Bellew Avenue.

Road users with camera footage are also asked to make this available to Gardaí.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9288 400, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations remain ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie