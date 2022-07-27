Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 14°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Gardaí appeal for witnesses of deadly Dundalk attack

Marius Juodenas was discovered with serious injuries three weeks ago and died yesterday.

By Jamie McCarron Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 10:21 PM
14 minutes ago 1,728 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5827616
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are investigating all of the circumstances surrounding the death of 44 year-old, Marius Juodenas, following an incident in Dundalk on 5 July.

Shortly before 7pm, Gardaí attended a house on Barrack Street in Dundalk where Marius was discovered with serious injuries.

He was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he was placed on life support.

He was pronounced deceased at Beaumont Hospital yesterday.

A post-mortem was conducted today at Dublin City mortuary, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been put in place at Dundalk Garda station and a murder investigation has now commenced under a Senior Investigating Officer.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to those who were in the vicinity of Barrack Street between 6:30pm and 7:00pm on Tuesday 5 July 2022, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

