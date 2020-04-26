This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 April, 2020
Three men arrested following car chase after failing to stop at Covid-19 checkpoint

A garda car was damaged in the pursuit.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 26 Apr 2020, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 15,707 Views 13 Comments
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED three men after a car failed to stop at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Swords this afternoon. 

The three men were arrested following a car chase in which a garda car was damaged. 

The incident occurred at 4.35pm this afternoon when the car ignored the Covid-19 checkpoint. 

A chase ensued before the car was eventually stopped on the northbound lanes of the R132 north of Dundalk. 

No one was injured during the chase.

All three men, who are in their 30s, have been arrested. They are currently being detained at Dundalk garda station. 

A garda spokesperson said that “investigations are ongoing”. 

Recent weeks have seen gardaí checkpoints up and down the country in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the government keen to ensure that social distancing restrictions are enforced.

Between 8 April and 18 April, gardaí recorded 34 incidents in which the emergency enforcement powers handed to them as a result of the Covid-19 emergency were invoked. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

