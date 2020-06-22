Man (30s) dies in road crash on M1 near Dundalk in the early hours this morning

GARDAÍ IN LOUTH are currently at the scene of a fatal road crash involving a lorry and a car that took place on the M1 soutbound between Junction 17 and Junction 16 Dundalk.

The alarm was raised at around 5am this morning.

The driver of the car – a man in his early 30s – received fatal injuries in the collision.

His body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Dundalk.

A man in his 40s who was driving the lorry was uninjured and was arrested at the scene.

He is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Dundalk Garda Station.

The scene has been preserved this morning with forensic collision investigators due to examine the scene. A section of the M1 is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Dundalk are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward, and any road users with camera/dash cam footage who were travelling on the M1 at the time to make the footage available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.