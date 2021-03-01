#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 5°C Monday 1 March 2021
Man arrested and charged over armed robbery at shop in Dundalk

The man in his 20s is due in court this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 1 Mar 2021, 9:13 AM
File photo.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in his 20s in connection with an armed robbery at a business premises in Dundalk, Louth yesterday morning. 

Shortly after 8am, a man entered a shop on Carrickmacross Road armed with a hammer. 

He threatened staff and demanded money from the till. 

He fled the scene with a sum of cash. 

Following inquiries, gardaí arrested a man and woman – both aged in their 20s – at a residence in Dundalk yesterday afternoon. 

They were to taken to Dundalk Garda Staton where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

The woman was subsequently released without charge.

The man is due to appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court later this morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

