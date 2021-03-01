Man arrested and charged over armed robbery at shop in Dundalk

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in his 20s in connection with an armed robbery at a business premises in Dundalk, Louth yesterday morning.

Shortly after 8am, a man entered a shop on Carrickmacross Road armed with a hammer.

He threatened staff and demanded money from the till.

He fled the scene with a sum of cash.

Following inquiries, gardaí arrested a man and woman – both aged in their 20s – at a residence in Dundalk yesterday afternoon.

They were to taken to Dundalk Garda Staton where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The woman was subsequently released without charge.

The man is due to appear before a sitting of Dundalk District Court later this morning.

