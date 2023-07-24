Dundalk FC investigating alleged racist comment directed at Shamrock Rovers player

DUNDALK HAVE SAID they are investigating a “racist comment” alleged to have been made today after their FAI Cup match against Shamrock Rovers.

The Louth club said in a statement that the comment was allegedly directed towards a Rovers player.

The statement read: “Dundalk FC has been made aware of an incident that took place following our Sports Direct FAI Cup match with Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park on Sunday when a racist comment was allegedly directed towards an opposition player.

“We have made contact with Shamrock Rovers and are currently investigating the incident. We would like to thank the Dundalk supporters who contacted the club quickly to report it. We have identified the individual involved and would encourage anyone with information to come forward.

“Dundalk FC has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism. Racist or discriminatory behaviour towards any player, official, staff member or supporter is completely unacceptable and has no place in our game or wider society. These people are not simply not welcome at Oriel Park.”

