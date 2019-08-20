This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda probe after young Muslim woman assaulted and allegedly had her hijab removed in Dundrum

The incident happened on Sunday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 12:17 PM
23 minutes ago 5,537 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4774201
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an assault in which a Muslim teenager was egged, physically assaulted and allegedly had her hijab removed by a gang of teenagers in Dundrum, south Dublin. 

The incident happened in Dundrum village on Sunday afternoon, close to the shopping centre. 

A video was shared online showing the young woman being attacked. At one point, the victim is forced to the ground and is kicked. 

The teenager was also hit with a number of eggs.

The person who shared the video online claims to be the victim’s sister. The uploader said that the attack was unprovoked and that her sister’s hijab was removed during the incident.

A number of faces of the people involved are clearly identifiable and TheJournal.ie understands gardaí have been made aware of the video.

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating an alleged minor assault of a female in her teens, which occurred on Sunday 18th August 2019 at approximately 15:30 on Main Street, Dundrum. No arrests have been made and investigation is ongoing.” 

Fine Gael Minister Josepha Madigan said she hopes the perpetrators of this crime are brought to justice swiftly. 

She said:” I condemn in the strongest possible terms the assault on a Muslim girl who had her hijab taken from her in Dundrum village yesterday. I hope the perpetrators are brought to justice quickly.”

