Six people evacuated during hotel fire in Co Offaly last night

SIX PEOPLE WERE evacuated during a hotel fire in Dunkerrin, Co Offaly last night.

Gardaí responded to a reports of a fire which had broke out at Dunkerrin Arms shortly after 10pm yesterday.

Advertisement

All six occupants were evacuated safely and none required any medical assistance.

Fire services also attended the scene and successfully extinguished the fire which, early investigations suggest, started inside a room of the property.

The exact cause of the fire is still unknown and gardaí in Offaly have begun an investigation into the incident.

The scene has been preserved for technical examinations, according to a statement from a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána.