Dunkettle interchange €215m revamp to officially open today

THE REDEVELOPMENT OF the Dunkettle interchange in Co Cork is to launch today.

The €215 million project aims to alleviate congestion, improve safety, and streamline traffic flow for the region’s residents and businesses.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin is to open the renovated site at an launch event this morning.

Before the ravamp, the interchange, which is located 6km east of Cork City, had one roundabout.

There was also an overpass for traffic travelling east to west along the N25, and vice versa. Drivers not using the overpass had to use the roundabout.

The new development is to include four roundabouts, as well as multiple direct road links between the N8, the N25 and the N40 and links to the R623 Regional Road in Little Island and Burys Bridge in Dunkettle.

The interchange also has new infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

Several culverts have been put in place where the roads cross waterways.

Around 94,000 vehicles are expected to drive through the interchange every day.