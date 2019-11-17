Louth bank targeted in attempted ATM theft to re-open tomorrow

A photo taken at the scene in Dunleer.

THE LOUTH BANK that was targeted during an attempted ATM robbery will open tomorrow.

Bank of Ireland has confirmed that the Dunleer branch will re-open tomorrow.

Yesterday, the alarm was raised to the incident on the Main Street in Dunleer at 3.30am.

A digger and a lorry had been left at the scene, where a significant amount of damage was caused.

In a statement yesterday, Bank of Ireland said it is engaging with gardaí regarding the incident.

A spokesperson said: “The safety of our customers and colleagues is of paramount importance. No one was hurt in the incident, and a full examination of the branch will take place today to assess when it can reopen for business.”

The bank has now decided that it can re-open tomorrow.

Local Fianna Fáil TD, Declan Breathnach, condemned the raid.

“A continuation of ATM robberies will deprive our towns and villages of such facilities and is not helping in promoting the border region,” he said.

“There is now a real danger small villages and towns will lose their ATM machines, either through services being withdrawn or further raids due to the increase in criminal activity,” Breathnach said.