Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 21 November, 2019
Woman (24) in critical condition after being knocked down by truck in Louth

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Monday afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 10:56 PM
21 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4901648
Image: Brian Lawless
Image: Brian Lawless

GARDAÍ BASED IN Drogheda have appealed for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured after being knocked down in Dunleer, Louth. 

The incident happened in the Mullary area of Dunleer at around 23.30pm on Monday.

A 24-year-old woman was struck by a truck as she crossed the road. She was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The truck driver was uninjured.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the road, which is the R132 (old Drogheda to Dunleer Road), to any motorist who may have dashcam footage of the incident or any witnesses to the collision to contact them at Drogheda Garda station on 041 – 9874200, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

