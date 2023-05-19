Popular Waterford beach at centre of 'bleaching' controversy loses Blue Flag status

A SEASIDE VILLAGE where a local authority was bleaching its streams as a method of “disinfectant” has lost its Blue Flag status.

Dunmore East in Co Waterford has seen its two beaches lose the prestigious award, with just four beaches overall in Ireland losing the recognition.

The Blue Flag award is an international award given to beaches and marinas that have excellent water quality and also maintain other standards including safety standards. It is operated in Ireland by An Taisce.

Beaches that receive the award follow specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety and site management.

Ten beaches in total were awarded the status, including Tramore, Ardmore and Clonea Strand.

The two beaches in Dunmore East are Counsellors’ Strand and Dunmore Strand; the others to miss out on Blue Flag status this year are Cappagh Pier in Kilrush, Co Clare and Garretstown in Co Cork.

It follows an outcry over Waterford City and County Council’s decision to use sodium hypochlorite in response to an “unidentified” source of pollution upstream. The council confirmed it had been doing this since 1988 from May to September each year.

Other concerns have been aired regarding the estuary running through south-east region, with The Journal’s investigative platform Noteworthy reporting on concerns arising out of its intensive use at a power station upriver from Dunmore East.

Advertisement

Harmful

The use of the chemical can be controversial as it is considered harmful to flora and fauna by a number of groups.

Last year, the EPA told this publication that it was “not aware of this practice taking place” in other counties and it had requested a report on the use of bleach from the Waterford council.

The bleach can be used to treat water supplies and, as outlined here by Irish Water, is not considered harmful when used for household water supply.

But number of other local authorities have told The Journal they avoid using the bleach: Wexford County Council called it “extremely toxic for aquatic life” while Cork City Council said using it risked “destroying habitats”.

While it at first defended the practice, Waterford City and County Council last November confirmed to The Journal that it would work with environmental NGO Coast Watch Ireland to find “alternatives” to the chemical. This would involve developing a different method to cleaning the river and also tracing the source of its pollution.

Previously, it had said it applied sodium hypochlorite “primarily because children tend to play” in the streams, in an attempt to sanitise the water.

The local authority had argued that “Milton baby bottles washing solutions contain 2% sodium hypochlorite” in their makeup as part of its explanation for the use.

It said it commenced the practice following several cases of serious illness arising from children ingesting the water at the stream including “one near fatal incident involving a small child” in the summer of 1988.

Following queries, the council previously said it was unable to conduct a screening assessing the impact of the bleaching on local habitats in Dunmore East, due to “the fact that the area downstream of the chlorination is largely culverted”, that is, a tunnel-type structure carrying the stream beneath the ground.

Its use during the busy summer season was condemned by Coast Watch and state agency Inland Fisheries Ireland amid “serious concerns” over its use, while other local authorities categorically ruled out using bleach on their own rivers.