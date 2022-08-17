Dunnes Stores issues recall of children's pyjamas due to safety risk

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
FOUR STYLES OF children’s pyjamas are being recalled by Dunnes Stores due to a fusible layer applied to the back of the pyjama top which may be dangerous if not secure.
There are 5,941 sets of the affected Digger, Dino, Mermaid and Unicorn short-sleeved pyjamas in the Republic of Ireland.
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a statement warning that these products pose a risk of causing cuts (abrasions) to children as well as suffocation.
The affected products are
Customers should stop using the product and return it to Dunnes Stores for a full refund.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS