Dunnes Stores issues recall of children's pyjamas due to safety risk

FOUR STYLES OF children’s pyjamas are being recalled by Dunnes Stores due to a fusible layer applied to the back of the pyjama top which may be dangerous if not secure.

There are 5,941 sets of the affected Digger, Dino, Mermaid and Unicorn short-sleeved pyjamas in the Republic of Ireland.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission has issued a statement warning that these products pose a risk of causing cuts (abrasions) to children as well as suffocation.

The affected products are

Style no. 6818137 (Digger short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years))

Style no. 6818138 (Dino short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years))

Style no. 6819375 (Mermaid short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years))

Style no. 6819376 (Unicorn short-sleeved pyjama set (6 months – 4 years))

Customers should stop using the product and return it to Dunnes Stores for a full refund.