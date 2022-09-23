Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 23 September 2022
Recall issued on batch of Dunnes Stores southern fried chicken over presence of salmonella

A batch of Glenilen Farm yoghurt is also being recalled due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 23 Sep 2022, 10:05 PM
DUNNES STORES is recalling a batch of southern fried chicken fillets due to the prescence of salmonella. 

Dunnes Stores 4 Ready to Cook Southern Fried Chicken Fillets Source: FSAI

The ’4 Ready To Cook Southern Fried Chicken Fillets’ batch in question have a best before date of 1 March 2024.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.

People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours.

The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache, and abdominal cramps. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. 

The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have more severe illness.

The FSAI announced the recall on its website this evening.  

Yoghurt recall

A batch of Glenilen Farm Kids Banana Live Yoghurt is also being recalled due to the presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The yoghurts in question have a use by date of 10 October 2022. 

Retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Glenilen Farm Kids Live Banana Yoghurt Source: FSAI

Symptoms of listeria monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average 3 weeks but can range between three and 70 days.

The FSAI also announced the recall on its website this evening.  

Read next:

