Dunnes Stores have handed a wage increase to its workforce following a union campaign

ALMOST 10,000 DUNNES Stores workers have received a 10% increase in their pay today.

Mandate lodged a claim with the company in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The company originally awarded the 10% pay increase as a temporary measure but following a campaign led by Mandate members in Dunnes Stores it has now been consolidated into pay, meaning it is reckonable for pension and annual leave purposes.

The temporary staff discount of 20% has also been extended by the workers indefinitely, according to reports.

Cathy McLoughlin, Dunnes Stores worker from Dundalk and member of Mandate’s Dunnes National Committee said the pay increase was needed to pay for the rising cost of living

“We are delighted to see the 10% in our payslips this morning, it’ll make such a big difference for all of us. I know lots of my colleagues are struggling to pay bills after rent and house price increases, along with fuel increases. So this is a very welcome Christmas present for them.”

Jonathan Hogan, Mandate’s Assistant General Secretary, said it is a remarkable victory for the workforce.

“It is only the beginning and it’s an opportunity for all Dunnes workers who want improved conditions of employment.

“For years Dunnes has refused to engage in collective bargaining with their Union resulting in workers having no option but to campaign for basic changes to their terms and conditions of employment. These improvements will only be possible if the workers mobilise collectively around these issues,” he said.