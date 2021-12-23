#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 23 December 2021
Advertisement

Dunnes Stores have handed a wage increase to its workforce following a union campaign

A temporary Covid-19 10% wage increase had been issued by the company.

By Niall O'Connor Thursday 23 Dec 2021, 8:52 PM
19 minutes ago 2,837 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5639904
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

ALMOST 10,000 DUNNES Stores workers have received a 10% increase in their pay today.

Mandate lodged a claim with the company in March 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The company originally awarded the 10% pay increase as a temporary measure but following a campaign led by Mandate members in Dunnes Stores it has now been consolidated into pay, meaning it is reckonable for pension and annual leave purposes.

The temporary staff discount of 20% has also been extended by the workers indefinitely, according to reports.

Cathy McLoughlin, Dunnes Stores worker from Dundalk and member of Mandate’s Dunnes National Committee said the pay increase was needed to pay for the rising cost of living

“We are delighted to see the 10% in our payslips this morning, it’ll make such a big difference for all of us. I know lots of my colleagues are struggling to pay bills after rent and house price increases, along with fuel increases. So this is a very welcome Christmas present for them.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Jonathan Hogan, Mandate’s Assistant General Secretary, said it is a remarkable victory for the workforce. 

“It is only the beginning and it’s an opportunity for all Dunnes workers who want improved conditions of employment.

“For years Dunnes has refused to engage in collective bargaining with their Union resulting in workers having no option but to campaign for basic changes to their terms and conditions of employment. These improvements will only be possible if the workers mobilise collectively around these issues,” he said. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie