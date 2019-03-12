This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's a 'no': DUP statement means Brexit deal less likely to pass in House of Commons tonight

A second vote on May’s Brexit deal is to take place later today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 35,878 Views 70 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4536984
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and DUP Leader Arlene Foster in Downing Street.
Image: Dominic Lipinski
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and DUP Leader Arlene Foster in Downing Street.
DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds and DUP Leader Arlene Foster in Downing Street.
Image: Dominic Lipinski

THE DUP HAS said that it cannot support Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest Brexit deal tonight, making it less likely that the Withdrawal Agreement will pass in the House of Commons. 

MPs are due to vote once again on the Brexit deal, in the wake of last-minute measures announced last night by May and President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker.

However, advice from attorney general Geoffrey Cox published this morning put hopes of the deal passing in doubt. 

Deputy leader and MP, Nigel Dodds tweeted the party’s current position, adding: “Sufficient progress has NOT been achieved at this time.”

However, the party added that it does want to back an agreement but does not believe May’s deal passes its “fundamental tests” on the “constitutional and economic integrity” of the Union. 

The DUP’s statement in full reads: 

“The Prime Minister set out a clear objective for legally binding change which would command a majority in the House of Commons in line with the Brady amendment.  We recognise that the Prime Minister has made limited progress in her discussions with the European Union. 

However in our view sufficient progress has not been achieved at this time.

“Having carefully considered the published material as well as measuring what has been achieved against our own fundamental tests, namely the impact of the backstop on the constitutional and economic integrity of the Union of the United Kingdom, it is clear that the risks remain that the UK would be unable to lawfully exit the backstop were it to be activated.

“The Attorney General’s legal advice is clear in his last paragraph “the legal risk remains unchanged that if through no such demonstrable failure of either party, but simply because of intractable differences, that situation does arise, the United Kingdom would have, at least while the fundamental circumstances remained the same, no internationally lawful means of exiting the protocol’s arrangements, save by agreement.”

We want to see a deal which works for every part of the United Kingdom.  We will support the right deal which respects the referendum result and Northern Ireland’s place as an integral part of the United Kingdom.

Related Read

12.03.19 Deal in jeopardy as UK's Attorney General says there is still a legal risk of being trapped in backstop

“The European Union has been intransigent. It is possible to reach a sensible deal which works for the United Kingdom and the European Union but it will require all sides to be reasonable and in deal making mode.”

The European Research Group (or the ERG), made up of hardline-Tory Brexiteers – has also advised its 110 members not to support the government’s motion, describing the new assurances as offering only “faint and remote prospects of escaping” from the backstop.

The House of Commons is due to vote on May’s Withdrawal Agreement at 7pm.

There are 650 seats in the House of Commons; Theresa May needs 320 votes to pass her deal tonight. 

If the deal fails again this evening, parliament will vote on a no-deal Brexit tomorrow, or an extension to Article 50 on Thursday which could delay Brexit if the EU is amenable.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (70)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Status Orange wind warning comes into effect for four counties this afternoon as Storm Gareth hits the country
    67,942  12
    2
    		'A very heavy heart': Jenny Greene announces departure from 2FM
    58,921  45
    3
    		Machine gun and grenade found at scene of incident where well-known Dublin criminal arrested
    57,023  23
    Fora
    1
    		Freshly funded Galway startup CitySwifter is plotting a big expansion push in the UK
    569  0
    2
    		Food officials are concocting a way to sell dairy online to social-savvy mothers in China
    215  0
    3
    		ComReg has called out Eir over how it modifies contracts
    117  0
    The42
    1
    		Birmingham City fan jailed for Jack Grealish attack
    53,131  55
    2
    		In-form Bohemians striker appears on Channel 4 show 'Countdown'
    41,426  17
    3
    		TV Wrap: Drenching of coverage in curious jargon among Schmidt's legacies in Irish rugby
    38,745  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    4,871  1
    2
    		Ed Sheeran's neighbours are going ape over the "wildlife pond" at his gaff... it's The Dredge
    3,238  0
    3
    		Can you relate to Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge thinking she's a 'bad feminist'?
    2,958  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    Pedestrian dies after being struck by Luas near Tallaght
    Section of Temple Bar closed off after fire at restaurant
    Man (30s) charged in relation to shooting at Carrickmines house
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    IRELAND
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar 'hopes and trusts' House of Commons will now pass Brexit deal after last-minute breakthrough
    Varadkar 'hopes and trusts' House of Commons will now pass Brexit deal after last-minute breakthrough
    Taoiseach heading to Washington DC for annual St Patrick's Day meeting with Donald Trump
    'The compassionate thing to do': Lisa Smith will have right to return to Ireland as will her child, says Varadkar

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie