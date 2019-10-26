This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The DUP is 'ready' for an election, says Arlene Foster

The DUP conference took place in Belfast today.

By Dominic McGrath Saturday 26 Oct 2019, 2:56 PM
6 minutes ago 424 Views 3 Comments
Arlene Foster said that her party is ready for a general election.
Image: Michael Cooper/PA Wire/PA Images
Image: Michael Cooper/PA Wire/PA Images

ARLENE FOSTER HAS told the Democratic Unionist Party conference today that her party is ready for an election. 

“There is much talk about the holding of a general election,” she said this afternoon. “This party is ready for any general election that may come.”

But Foster, who was cheered as she took to the stage, did not explicitly say that the party would be backing a 12 December election tomorrow when UK prime minister Johnson brings a motion to parliament tomorrow. 

Earlier, she had indicated that her party had misgivings about the time Johnson was suggesting for scrutiny of the withdrawal agreement bill.

Johnson, who was a star of the conference last year, was a frequent target of speakers today. 

Earlier this afternoon, deputy leader Nigel Dodds had issued a sharp warning to Johnson: “Stick to your word.”

Foster opened her speech with a joke at Johnson’s expense, telling delegates that “rather than have Boris with us today we have had to send him to the naughty step in Parliament twice in the last week”.

In recent days, the party’s votes have proved crucial in defeating Johnson’s government and forcing the UK into an extension. 

After a somewhat muted start to the day, Foster told delegates that it was a “momentous” time. 

“I believe that future generations will look back and recognise these days as a defining time, where the choices we made shaped their future,” she said. 

The last few weeks have been turbulent for the DUP. Aside from Johnson’s deal proving unacceptable to the party, it has also been forced to watch as same-sex marriage has been legalised and abortion decriminalised in Northern Ireland. 

Promising to protect the “sanctity of life”, Foster said that “we will continue to work with all those who believe that all lives matter”.

The main focus of her speech was on Brexit and the party’s role in securing the future of the UK. 

“On Brexit, we will not give support to the government when we believe that are fundamentally wrong and acting in a way that is detrimental to Northern Ireland,” she said. 

“We will oppose them and we will use our votes to oppose them.”

dup-conference-2019 Nigel Dodds speaking at the DUP party conference. Source: Michael Cooper/PA Wire/PA Images

However, there are fears that voters may punish the party after a bruising few months for the leadership. 

Earlier today, one of the party’s youngest MPs Emma Little-Pengelly warned delegates of the danger of being painted as backwards. 

“Perhaps, too often, we play into our enemies hands,” she said. “I know that we are not a party of hate, or bigotry, or backwardness. I know we are a party of passion and compassion.”

The party has committed to opposing Johnson’s deal in parliament, making the DUP unlikely allies with Labour and the Scottish National Party. 

“Our aim is to build a nation of Remainers across every part of Northern Ireland,” Little-Pengelly told the audience as she warned members that the North must fight to remain in the UK. 

With reporting from Press Association

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

