Varadkar to speak to Sunak as DUP reaches deal that will see return of Stormont Assembly

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he will speak to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about the agreement between the British government and the DUP after the unionist party backed a deal aimed at addressing its concerns over post-Brexit trade barriers.

After more than five hours of intensive negotiations amongst the DUP executive last night, leader Jeffrey Donaldson told reporters that a deal had been struck after 1am.

Donaldson said today that the measures agreed to will “remove checks for goods moving within the UK and remaining in Northern Ireland and will end Northern Ireland automatically following future EU laws”.

Varadkar said he has not yet seen the fine details of what has been agreed between the DUP and the British government that will pave the way to restoration of the powersharing institutions.

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson said he would drop the blockade on devolution at Stormont once the UK government implemented the various legislative assurances and other measures it has offered his party.

The lengthy wrangling over the shape of an agreement to resurrect powersharing has primarily been between the DUP and UK, but any move to remove all checks and customs paperwork on GB-NI trade would require EU support, as the arrangements that govern Irish Sea trade – the Northern Ireland Protocol and Windsor Framework – have been jointly agreed between Brussels and London.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet this morning, Varadkar said he hopes “to speak to the Prime Minister later on today to discuss matters a little bit further”.

“We haven’t seen the fine detail of what’s been agreed just yet,” Varadkar said.

“So obviously we’ll need to see that and and be confident that it doesn’t have any negative consequences for the Windsor Framework or for the Good Friday Agreement. I don’t anticipate that it does but we have to see the exact detail of that first.”

Varadkar also said the DUP’s decision to back the deal to address the party’s post-Brexit concerns is “really important”.

He said the Irish Government is “very keen to work closely with the new Executive to do all that we can do to make sure that it’s successful and that it lasts because success and sustainability are really important”.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has also welcomed the DUP’s decision.

"The imminent return of the Assembly and Executive is good news for the people of Northern Ireland, and the Good Friday Agreement. I look forward to working with the Executive and Assembly in the time ahead," Martin posted on X, formerly Twitter.

I welcome last night’s decision by the DUP. The imminent return of the Assembly and Executive is good news for the people of Northern Ireland, and the Good Friday Agreement.



I look forward to working with the Executive and Assembly in the time ahead. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) January 30, 2024

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has hailed what he described as a “welcome and significant step” by the DUP.

Meeting today

The parties eligible to participate in a revived ministerial executive are due to meet later today to discuss the next steps.

Donaldson has conceded that his party had not got everything it wanted in the negotiations with the UK government, but he said the deal provided the basis for the DUP to drop its two-year blockade on devolution in Belfast.

It is understood the UK government will introduce two statutory instruments at Westminster to give legislative effect to the commitments it has made on trade and sovereignty. It is expected to publish details of the agreement tomorrow.

The DUP leader said the if the UK government moved with speed Stormont could be back within days.

“For the movement of goods within the United Kingdom, the protocol of course imposed severe restrictions on the movement of those goods – these new arrangements remove those restrictions,” Donaldson told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Zero checks, zero customs paperwork on goods moving within the United Kingdom. That takes away the border within the UK between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and that is something that’s very important,” Donaldson said.

“Now, are these proposals perfect? Have we achieved everything that we wanted to achieve? No, we haven’t, I will be honest with people about what we’ve been able to deliver, the substantive change.”

Donaldson during last night's press conference Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The return of Stormont will also see the Treasury release a £3.3 billion (€3.85 billion) package to support under-pressure public services in Northern Ireland, including £600 million (€700 million) to settle public sector pay claims.

The DUP has been using a veto power to block Stormont’s devolved institutions for two years in protest at the post-Brexit arrangements that have created trade barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Criticism

Donaldson announced his conditional support for a Stormont return at post-1am press conference in Co Down.

That came after he had secured what he said was the “decisive” backing of the 130-strong party executive during a five-hour meeting last night.

He said DUP party officers – a key 12-strong decision-making body – had also “mandated” him to move forward on the basis he was proposing.

The DUP’s last ditch attempt to reach a consensus was somewhat undermined by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson live tweeting the entire meeting, with an apparent source feeding him information on what was being said in the room.

Support for the deal is not unanimous within the DUP and several senior figures remain fiercely opposed to the proposed agreement to restore powersharing.

Asked about the potential for dissent within the party, Donaldson added: “I am confident that all members of the party will accept what was a decisive move by the party executive.”

Protesters outside Larchfield Estate where the DUP were holding the private party meeting Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Around 50 loyalist and unionist protesters assembled outside last night’s meeting at the Larchfield estate in Co Down, many carrying posters and banners warning against a DUP “sellout”.

Some shouted at DUP members as they drove into the grounds of the venue.

Loyalists, the Orange Order, and the hardline Traditional Ulster Voice (TUV) party have all said that the deal on offer from the UK Government did not go far enough to restore the “Acts of Union”.

Includes reporting by Eimer McAuley and Press Association