Saturday 23 March, 2019
DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson says 'I don’t expect my view to change'

It had been thought that the DUP were softening their stance towards the draft Brexit deal – until yesterday’s statement.

By Christina Finn Saturday 23 Mar 2019, 2:16 PM
DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson and Arlene Foster
Image: Liam McBurney
DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson and Arlene Foster
DUP's Jeffrey Donaldson and Arlene Foster
Image: Liam McBurney

THE DUP’S JEFFREY Donaldson has said he does not expect his view on the draft Brexit deal to change.

Donaldson was answering reporter’s impromptu questions at the Fine Gael National Conference in Wexford today, where he is taking part in a discussion on North/South relations.

“I’m delighted to be here today talking to our friends in Fine Gael about all kinds of things, including future relations and how we get the political institutions in Northern Ireland restored and of course the North/South Ministerial Council as well – and of course we’ll be talking about Brexit.

“It’s all about strengthening relations and that whatever happens with Brexit we still want to be good neighbours and we want to work towards the common good,” he said.

When asked if he would be changing his mind on the issue of Brexit, and backing the deal, he said:

“I’m not here to change anyone’s view and don’t expect my view to change either.

“I think what we’re here to do is to try and build relationships and develop cooperation.”

There were tense talks between Donaldson and Coveney in the lobby of the hotel this afternoon, though there is no doubt the politicians knew their discussions being held in such a public space would draw attention, which it did.

There had been rumours that the DUP had been softening its stance towards May’s twice-rejected Withdrawal Agreement and could be preparing to vote for it next week for the third Meaningful Vote.

Yesterday, Deputy DUP leader Nigel Dodds criticised the UK government, and called the delay to the date by which the UK leaves the European Union “a humiliation”.

On Thursday, it was agreed that the date the UK would leave the EU would be delayed until the 22 May if British Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal was passed; if the deal is rejected, the date would be delayed by two weeks until 12 April.

The DUP, whose 10 MPs are supporting May’s government, said she had missed an opportunity to put forward new proposals to change the Withdrawal Agreement.

