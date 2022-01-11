DUP MP overcome with emotion over family tragedy as he asks Commons 'lockdown party' question

JIM SHANNON, A DUP MP, broke into tears in the House of Commons this afternoon, revealing that his mother-in-law died alone during the pandemic, while speaking in a debate about a controversial party which allegedly took place in Downing Street.

Shannon spoke to the paymaster general for the UK government, Michael Ellis, who was dispatched to face questioning in the House of Commons in place of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The position of Paymaster General is at the level of a Junior Minister in an Irish context in that they do not attend Cabinet.

“In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week. 3,000 people who followed the rules and agreed to die. Including my mother-in-law who died alone,” he said, before struggling to continue.

The MP, who has represented Strangford in Co Down since 2010, was met with murmurs of sympathy as he tried to compose himself.

He finished his question, then apologised to the Speaker of the House and sat down. Ellis then offered his condolences to Shannon before assuring him: “He’s asking me if the results of that investigation will be made public and they will be.”

UK police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims a Johnson aide organised a “bring your own booze” Downing Street drinks party during the first lockdown in May 2020. You can read the full story here.