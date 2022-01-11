#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 11 January 2022
Advertisement

DUP MP overcome with emotion over family tragedy as he asks Commons 'lockdown party' question

Jim Shannon revealed that his mother-in-law died alone due to Covid-19 restrictions.

By Jamie McCarron Tuesday 11 Jan 2022, 4:43 PM
34 minutes ago 5,357 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5651267

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

JIM SHANNON, A DUP MP, broke into tears in the House of Commons this afternoon, revealing that his mother-in-law died alone during the pandemic, while speaking in a debate about a controversial party which allegedly took place in Downing Street.

Shannon spoke to the paymaster general for the UK government, Michael Ellis, who was dispatched to face questioning in the House of Commons in place of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The position of Paymaster General is at the level of a Junior Minister in an Irish context in that they do not attend Cabinet.

“In Northern Ireland we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid just last week. 3,000 people who followed the rules and agreed to die. Including my mother-in-law who died alone,” he said, before struggling to continue.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The MP, who has represented Strangford in Co Down since 2010, was met with murmurs of sympathy as he tried to compose himself.

He finished his question, then apologised to the Speaker of the House and sat down. Ellis then offered his condolences to Shannon before assuring him: “He’s asking me if the results of that investigation will be made public and they will be.”

UK police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over claims a Johnson aide organised a “bring your own booze” Downing Street drinks party during the first lockdown in May 2020. You can read the full story here

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie