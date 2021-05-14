#Open journalism No news is bad news

DUP leadership election: Edwin Poots and Jeffrey Donaldson make their final pitches ahead of vote

The vote will take place by way of a secret ballot of DUP MLAs and MPs.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 14 May 2021, 12:56 PM
52 minutes ago 1,565 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5437288
THE TWO CANDIDATES for the leadership of the DUP should find out the result of the secret ballot in the next few hours. 

Edwin Poots MLA and Jeffrey Donaldson MP have made their final pitches in a virtual meeting of the party’s electoral college before voting takes place between 12-4pm. 

The choice between Poots and Donaldson will be made by party members elected to the Northern Ireland Assembly (MLAs) and House of Commons (MPs).

That means 28 MLAs and eight MPs, making an electorate of 36. The vote will take place by way of a secret ballot.

The online meeting began at 11am when each candidate will be given 10 minutes to speak.

An online voting system will then allow the members to cast their ballots with an announcement expected at about 5pm. 

In the event of a tied result, the matter will be passed to party officers to decide the next step, with a re-run of the vote a possibility.

There have been no public leadership hustings as part of the contest but both candidates have circulated a manifesto to their voting colleagues of what they hope to achieve.

The pair are seeking to succeed Arlene Foster as the leader of the largest party in unionism after Foster took to the decision last month to step down. 

Donaldson was in confident mood as he left DUP headquarters after making his online pitch for votes.

“Feeling good,” he told waiting reporters as he left flanked by deputy leadership contender Gregory Campbell MP.

The others seeking to be deputy leader were Paul Bradley and Paul Frew but PA is reporting this afternoon that Frew has withdrawn from the contest. 

Poots wasn’t giving much away as he left party HQ. Asked what the mainstay of his leadership pitch was, Poots replied “reform”.

- With reporting by Press Association 

