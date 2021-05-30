#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Sunday 30 May 2021
Advertisement

DUP and Sinn Fein urged to ‘keep powersharing show on the road’

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said the Stormont Executive ‘has to last’.

By Press Association Sunday 30 May 2021, 4:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,524 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5452771
New UUP leader Doug Beattie outside Ulster Unionist headquarters on the Belmont Road, Belfast
Image: David Young/PA
New UUP leader Doug Beattie outside Ulster Unionist headquarters on the Belmont Road, Belfast
New UUP leader Doug Beattie outside Ulster Unionist headquarters on the Belmont Road, Belfast
Image: David Young/PA

THE NEW LEADER of the Ulster Unionist Party has urged the DUP and Sinn Fein to keep the “show on the road” in terms of the powersharing government in Northern Ireland.

Days ahead of DUP leader Edwin Poots’ expected unveiling of his new ministerial team, and amid speculation over whether Sinn Fein will support the nomination of new ministers without a commitment over Irish language legislation, Doug Beattie said the Executive “has to last”.

There is also speculation that the next Assembly elections may be called before they are due to take place in May 2022.

“It (the Executive) has to last, it has got to last for the people of this part of the United Kingdom, our Executive needs to keep going,” Mr Beattie told RTE’s The Week In Politics programme.

“So there’s an onus on the DUP, and there is an onus on Sinn Fein also to be generous with this because we are in a degree of instability, and they need to carry on and keep the Executive on the tracks until the elections in May next year.

“Then in May next year people will be able to vote as to what way they want to go forward from that moment onwards. But the last thing we need is for the Executive to collapse, for there to be even more instability here in Northern Ireland.

“Our people have suffered enough, it’s time politicians just held their ground, gave a little bit to each other, were a little bit more gracious and just make sure that we can provide for the people of Northern Ireland, particularly that we are coming off a pandemic which has absolutely decimated our lives.

“The DUP and Sinn Fein really need to do a bit of mature politics here and just keep this show on the road.”

embedded259772298 DUP leader Edwin Poots with Ian Paisley Jnr Source: Brian Lawless/PA

Mr Beattie described a “tumultuous couple of weeks in unionism” but said the UUP had gone about their leadership handover in a “very different way” to the DUP.

“We have done everything face to face with our previous leader and then we have gone out to the media… and we’ve put our message across,” he said.

“We have done a smooth transition.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Unfortunately with the DUP it has been a bit more fractious and that’s not good for Northern Ireland… we need stability here more than anything else.

“As for anybody who wants to come to the Ulster Unionist Party… we are an open party, we are a welcoming party… but it’s not a home for people who just have a different view, or want to come and settle in here. You have to share our vision for the future, you have to share our values.

“But I’ll not take anyone on board just as a home because they are disgruntled with the DUP.”

Mr Beattie said he will speak to everyone, including the Irish Government, the EU and the UK Government.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie