DUP MP calls out ‘lefty Lineker’ as the MOTD presenter stands by criticism of UK government

A DUP MP has hit out at “lefty Lineker” as the Match of the Day presenter continues to stand by his criticism of the UK government’s immigration policy.

Gary Lineker told reporters outside his London home this morning that he does not fear suspension by the BBC.

Lineker has faced criticism from members of the Tory party after comparing the language used to launch the immigration policy with 1930s Germany.

He accused the UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman of promoting an “immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s”.

Announcing the plans in the Commons earlier this week, Braverman said asylum seekers arriving illegally in the UK will be detained without bail or judicial review for 28 days before being “swiftly removed” to their home country or a “safe third country” such as Rwanda.

They face a lifetime ban on returning once deported and will never be allowed to settle in the country or gain citizenship.

Responding to a message on Twitter, Linker said: “There is no huge influx [in asylum seekers]. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Speaking outside his home this morning, Lineker was asked “do you stand by what you said in your tweet?” to which he replied “course”.

When asked “do you fear getting suspended?”, Lineker told reporters “no”.

A BBC source previously told the PA news agency the corporation was taking the matter “seriously” and expects to have a “frank conversation” with Lineker.

Speaking in the Commons earlier today, UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer said it was important for the BBC to maintain impartiality if it is to “retain the trust of the public who pay the licence fee”.

She added: “As somebody whose grandmother escaped Nazi Germany in the 1930s, I think it’s really disappointing and inappropriate to compare government policy on immigration to events in Germany in the 1930s.”

DUP MP for East Derry Gregory Campbell later called for “lefty Lineker” to face a salary reduction.

Last year he was named as the BBC’s top earning on-air talent for the fifth consecutive year, and was paid between £1,350,000 and £1,354,999 in 2021/2022 for Match Of The Day and Sports Personality Of The Year.

Campbell told the Commons: “Will she (UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer) meet again with the director general to ensure that the BBC reviews the contracts of well-known multimillionaire lefty (Gary) Lineker, who presents himself as a sports presenter with very scandalous views about Government policy.

“And decide whether he is a sports presenter or a political pundit and whether he should be paid about £1.3 million less than he currently is from the public purse?”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer replied: “I think I made my views on this subject clear. The BBC has a ten-point plan in relation to impartiality, but it is absolutely important that it maintains impartiality so that the public retains trust in it.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie warned staff about their use of social media when he took on the role at the end of 2020, and guidelines around social media use have since been updated.

Staff were told they needed to follow editorial guidelines and editorial oversight in the same way as when doing BBC content.

Lineker is a freelance broadcaster for the BBC, not a permanent member of staff, and is not responsible for news or political content so does not need to adhere to the same rules on impartiality.

A representative for Lineker declined to comment further.