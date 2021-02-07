#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 7 February 2021
Advertisement

Democratic Unionist Party MP criticized for 'race-baiting' social media post

Campbell made the post on 31 January complaining about the BBC’s Songs of Praise

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 7 Feb 2021, 6:46 PM
8 minutes ago 1,416 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5348056
Image: Liam McBurney
Image: Liam McBurney

A DUP MP has received criticism for a “race-baiting” social media post, after he complained about the number of black people on an episode of BBC’s Songs of Praise.

Gregory Campbell, a Democratic Unionist Party MP for East Derry, made the post on 31 January where he complained about an episode of Song’s of Praise, saying that it was “BBC at it’s BLM worst.”

Groups which represent ethnic minorities have condemned Campbell, alongside other politicians in Northern Ireland.

In his post, Campbell referenced the fact that there were five black singers, three black judges and a black presenter. 

“The singers were all very good but can you imagine an all white line up with an all white jury and presented by a white person?,” said Campbell in his post.

Cap

North West Migrants Forum (NWMF), a charity which works with asylum seekers, vulnerable migrants and refugees, condemned Campell in a statement.

“It is both astonishing and shocking that Mr Campbell watched this deeply moving edition of Songs of Praise, full of love and praise for God, and saw only skin colour

“Is he uncomfortable watching a programme where Black British people and culture are celebrated centre-stage? Did he think the BBC was racist when other programmes – night after night, decade after decade – only featured white people?

It is alarming that a political leader thinks it appropriate to use this kind of race-baiting to secure some sort of perceived political advantage, regardless of the consequences.

NWMF called the post “deeply irresponsible” and said that Campbell cannot go unchallenged as the “potential costs are too high”.

“Black and ethnic minority people are not ‘other’; they are equal citizens in an increasingly diverse country, including in Mr Campbell’s constituency. ”

The group called on him to withdraw his post and to publicly apologize to the black and ethnic minority community in Northern Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The post comes three weeks after an arson attack on the Belfast Multicultural Association, which has been treated as a hate crime by the PSNI.

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, who shares the same constituency as Campbell, said that “if he’s a fan of Songs of Praise, perhaps he should demonstrate real Christian values.”

The post by Campbell has not been taken down from his Facebook page as of publication.

The DUP has been contacted for comment, but none has been received at the time of publication.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie