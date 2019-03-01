'Heavy handed tactics': DUP says UK-registered trawlers were detained by Irish 'warship'

THE DEPUTY LEADER of the DUP has criticised the Irish government for what he described as “heavy handed tactics” after two UK-registered fishing vessels were detained.

The two trawlers were detained in Dundalk Bay by Naval Service vessel the LÉ Orla on Tuesday.

According to a statement from the Defence Forces, the detentions were in relation to alleged breaches of fishing regulations.

In a tweet and press release, MP Nigel Dodds said the “Irish Prime Minister must explain why two Northern Ireland trawlers have been impounded by an Irish Navy warship”.

“I have already raised the matter with our Government. These heavy handed tactics show Ireland are fair weather friends to NI.”

He added: “Whilst Northern Ireland allows Irish boats to fish in our waters, the Republic of Ireland has policed a hard border and do not allow Northern Ireland boats enter their waters.”

The two vessels were escorted by the LÉ Orla to Clogherhead and were handed over to An Garda­ Sí­ochána, last night’s statement from the Defence Forces said.

The alleged offences for both vessels were:

Vessels illegally fishing within the Exclusive Fishery Limits of the State, contrary to Section 10(1) of the Sea Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act 2006.

Illegal entry into the Exclusive Fishery Limits of the State at a time when prohibited so to do, contrary to Section 8(1) of the Sea Fisheries and Maritime Jurisdiction Act 2006.

The Naval Service detained seven fishing vessels in 2018 of which two were UK-registered fishing vessels.