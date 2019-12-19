This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

DUP has prevented pre-Christmas deal to restore Stormont powersharing, Julian Smith says

Smith said he was “deeply disappointed” and urged the region’s largest party to reflect on its decision.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 6:43 PM
1 hour ago 12,376 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4942259
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith
Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

THE DUP HAS prevented a pre-Christmas deal to restore Stormont powersharing and release extra British government cash for the struggling health service, the Northern Ireland Secretary has said.

Julian Smith said he was “deeply disappointed” and urged the region’s largest party to reflect on its decision.

The British and Irish governments and at least three of the main Stormont parties including Sinn Féin want to re-establish the devolved institutions immediately and end a three-year hiatus which has seen public services suffer.

The DUP has said outstanding issues under negotiation will not be resolved in the coming days and a significant amount of work remained to be done to achieve a “fair and balanced” agreement.

“We want all parties to be positively part of the new Stormont,” Smith said.

The DUP is a crucial part of that. I don’t think time is going to make any difference, I think hanging around, delay, not making decisions is not going to make any difference, it is only going to cause more heartache and problems for citizens in Northern Ireland.

“I am deeply disappointed that we have not got all five parties in agreement,” Smith said.

“I just hope there is time tonight to reflect on that decision.”

He said there were people in the DUP who wanted to move forward.

“I would urge them to move forward so that we can get this done.”

He said his officials were ready to table a draft text of an agreement but would not now do so.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (20)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie