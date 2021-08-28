DUP slips behind unionist rivals UUP and TUV in opinion poll

SUPPORT FOR THE DUP has slipped, according to an opinion poll published today, putting the party behind its unionist party rivals and in joint-fourth place alongside the Alliance Party and the SDLP.

A poll conducted by Lucid Talk on behalf of the Belfast Telegraph shows support for the DUP has fallen by three percentage points since the last opinion poll in May, while support for other unionist parties has grown.

The poll results show:

Sinn Féin 25%

UUP 16% (+2)

TUV 14% (+3)

DUP 13% (-3)

Alliance Party 13% (-3)

SDLP 13% (+1)

This puts the party in joint-fourth position, along with the Alliance Party and the SDLP.

If this result were to be mirrored in the next Stormont elections due to be held next May, Sinn Féin leader in the North Michelle O’Neill would become First Minister, while the Ulster Unionist Party’s Doug Beattie would become the Deputy First Minister.

It had been expected that support for the Alliance Party would grow – this poll suggests that support for them has waned.

The poll also shows support for the Green Party is on 2%, and support for People Before Profit is on 2%. ‘Others’ are also on 2% support.

The poll was conducted from 20-23 August, and the margin of error is 2.3%.