#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Saturday 28 August 2021
Advertisement

DUP slips behind unionist rivals UUP and TUV in opinion poll

A poll by Lucid Talk on behalf of the Belfast Telegraph shows support for the DUP has fallen by three percentage points since May.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 28 Aug 2021, 8:00 AM
23 minutes ago 1,765 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5534153
Newly elected DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.
Image: PA
Newly elected DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.
Newly elected DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.
Image: PA

SUPPORT FOR THE DUP has slipped, according to an opinion poll published today, putting the party behind its unionist party rivals and in joint-fourth place alongside the Alliance Party and the SDLP.

A poll conducted by Lucid Talk on behalf of the Belfast Telegraph shows support for the DUP has fallen by three percentage points since the last opinion poll in May, while support for other unionist parties has grown.

The poll results show:

  • Sinn Féin 25%
  • UUP 16% (+2)
  • TUV 14% (+3)
  • DUP 13% (-3)
  • Alliance Party 13% (-3)
  • SDLP 13% (+1)

This puts the party in joint-fourth position, along with the Alliance Party and the SDLP. 

If this result were to be mirrored in the next Stormont elections due to be held next May, Sinn Féin leader in the North Michelle O’Neill would become First Minister, while the Ulster Unionist Party’s Doug Beattie would become the Deputy First Minister.

It had been expected that support for the Alliance Party would grow – this poll suggests that support for them has waned.

The poll also shows support for the Green Party is on 2%, and support for People Before Profit is on 2%. ‘Others’ are also on 2% support.

Related Reads

01.07.21 New DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson rocked by MLA resignation on first day
22.06.21 Jeffrey Donaldson confirmed as new DUP leader without contest
18.06.21 Arise, Sir Jeffrey? What happens next after the DUP meltdown?

The poll was conducted from 20-23 August, and the margin of error is 2.3%.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie