#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

DUP minister halts construction work on Brexit inspection posts at NI ports

DUP minister for agriculture Gordon Lyons has also stopped any further recruitment of inspection staff.

By Press Association Friday 26 Feb 2021, 6:38 PM
7 minutes ago 912 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5366920
Gordon Lyons leaves Stormont Castle in January 2020.
Image: Liam McBurney
Gordon Lyons leaves Stormont Castle in January 2020.
Gordon Lyons leaves Stormont Castle in January 2020.
Image: Liam McBurney

NORTHER IRELAND’S AGRICULTURE Minister has halted construction of permanent inspection facilities for post-Brexit checks on agri-foods arriving from Great Britain.

DUP minister Gordon Lyons has also stopped further recruitment of inspection staff for the port facilities and ordered an end to charges levied at the ports on traders bringing goods from GB into Northern Ireland.

Ongoing Irish Sea trade checks, which are taking place at existing repurposed port buildings and other temporary facilities, will continue.

Lyons’s decision relates to ongoing work on new purpose-built inspection facilities at ports like Belfast and Larne.

“This is in and around a number of areas, first of all further infrastructure, any further infrastructure builds; the additional recruitment of staff; and also the charging at the ports.”

The decisions come amid the ongoing controversy over disruption caused by the Northern Ireland Protocol, which implements Brexit trade rules that avoid a border on the island of Ireland.

Unionists are unhappy at the Protocol’s requirement for checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

They claim it has driven an economic wedge between the region and Great Britain, and has undermined the Union as a result.

Lyons said his move was in response to the “practical difficulties” caused by the Protocol.

He cited uncertainty over the movement of goods once grace periods – currently waiving other Protocol checks – end on 1 April. The UK government has requested an extension of these grace periods from the European Commission.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Both sides are in discussions with one another to find solutions to make the Protocol work for effectively.

Lyons said:

We don’t know what the movement of retail goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland is going to look like, we don’t have the support in place through the digital assistance scheme yet either, and all of the SPS (sanitary and phytosanitary) issues around the end of the grace period are just so uncertain and it’s real nightmare for us and it’s going to be causing us an awful lot of problems.

- With reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie