Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 26 March, 2019
Sammy Wilson says DUP won't vote for Theresa May's deal, and would prefer an extension

In an opinion piece for the Telegraph, Wilson wrote that May’s deal was ” toxic”, “flawed” and “damaging”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 26 Mar 2019, 2:56 PM
53 minutes ago 3,837 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4561684

THE DUP HAS said that it won’t support Theresa May’s Brexit deal, opting instead for an extension to the Brexit process.

In an opinion piece for the Daily Telegraph, the party’s Brexit spokesperson Sammy Wilson wrote that “the Withdrawal Agreement itself means no Brexit”.

“It ensures that the EU has the legal power to prevent us ever leaving except on their draconian terms, which would include a Customs Union and adherence to EU regulations,” he wrote.

We have worked assiduously with the Government to try to get changes to the agreement and will continue to do so, but we will not vote for an unamended or unchanged version.

Wilson went on to say that he’d prefer an extension:

Even if we are forced into a one-year extension, we at least would have a say on the things which affect us during that time and would have the right to unilaterally decide to leave at the end of that one-year period through the simple decision of not applying for a further extension.

“Surely this is a better strategy than volunteering to be locked into the prison of the withdrawal deal with the cell door key in the pocket of Michel Barnier.”

